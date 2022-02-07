 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Silex 57, North Point 52

  • 0
1234Final
North Point711191552
Silex1412131857
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North Point1-90-0319/32548/55
Silex3-140-6657/661000/100

North PointPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tramell Mooney (#4, So.)19432-23
Trey Trennepohl (#1, So.)162404
Tyler Standridge (#34, Fr.)11501-14
Aiden Vandegriffe (#10, So.)21005
Colton Garofalo (#5, Fr.)21003
Nick O'Keefe (#12, Jr.)2002-20
North Point
Individual stats Have not been reported.
