Box: Silex 57, North Point 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North Point
|7
|11
|19
|15
|52
|Silex
|14
|12
|13
|18
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North Point
|1-9
|0-0
|319/32
|548/55
|Silex
|3-14
|0-6
|657/66
|1000/100
|North Point
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tramell Mooney (#4, So.)
|19
|4
|3
|2-2
|3
|Trey Trennepohl (#1, So.)
|16
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Tyler Standridge (#34, Fr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|4
|Aiden Vandegriffe (#10, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Colton Garofalo (#5, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Nick O'Keefe (#12, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|North Point
|Individual stats Have not been reported.