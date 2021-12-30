Box: SLUH 51, Lift For Life 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lift For Life
|12
|5
|5
|21
|43
|SLUH
|10
|16
|6
|19
|51
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lift For Life
|11-3
|0-0
|909/65
|705/50
|SLUH
|9-2
|1-0
|679/48
|566/40
|Lift For Life
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)
|13
|2
|2
|3-5
|3
|Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-1
|4
|Dennis Olds (#3, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-1
|4
|Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Stevie Winston (#1)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|SLUH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nick Kramer (#21, 6-4, G, Sr.)
|15
|3
|1
|6-6
|0
|Jaden McClain (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-9
|4
|Zachary Ortwerth (#22, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-7
|4
|Aaron Walker Jr. (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-3
|3
|Luke Johnston (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|1
|Dwayne Chatman (#32, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
Tags
