Box: SLUH 51, Lift For Life 43
1234Final
Lift For Life12552143
SLUH101661951
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lift For Life11-30-0909/65705/50
SLUH9-21-0679/48566/40
Lift For LifePtsFG3FGFTFL
Odis Grissom (#11, Jr.)13223-53
Rashad Singleton (#4, Sr.)12411-14
Dennis Olds (#3, So.)9310-14
Anthony Caldwell Jr. (#10, Sr.)81200
Stevie Winston (#1)1001-21
SLUHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nick Kramer (#21, 6-4, G, Sr.)15316-60
Jaden McClain (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)12306-94
Zachary Ortwerth (#22, 6-6, F, Jr.)11501-74
Aaron Walker Jr. (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)9401-33
Luke Johnston (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)2002-41
Dwayne Chatman (#32, 6-4, F, Jr.)2002-21
