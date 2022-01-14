 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: SLUH 65, Vianney 51
0 comments

Box: SLUH 65, Vianney 51

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
SLUH1415211565
Vianney1312141251
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH10-32-1802/62691/53
Vianney8-60-2999/77946/73
SLUHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nick Kramer (#21, 6-4, G, Sr.)18431-23
Zachary Ortwerth (#22, 6-6, F, Jr.)16702-23
Aaron Walker Jr. (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)13503-53
Jaden McClain (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)9401-23
Luke Johnston (#11, 6-2, G, Sr.)5201-22
Charlie Isom-McCall (#3, 5-10, G, So.)42000
VianneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Walsh (#14, 5-11, G, Fr.)19334-41
Adam Sausele (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)14413-54
Brandon Hebrank (#4, 5-10, G, Sr.)102204
Kel Battle (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)8302-32
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News