Box: Soldan 58, Francis Howell Central 35
1234Final
Francis Howell Central61351135
Soldan141820658
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central2-20-0181/45211/53
Soldan4-11-0322/80211/53
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)20804-50
Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)6300-20
Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)3101-22
Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)30102
Landon Gordon (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)3010-21
SoldanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Donovan Wallace (#11, Sr.)18333-42
Steven Bonner (#2, 6-4, Jr.)17605-83
Deandre Jones (#10, 5-11, Sr.)93100
Mark Ford (#3, 6-2, Sr.)4200-23
Abdoul Moussa (#21, 6-4, So.)42004
Ricky Washington (#20, 6-1, Sr.)3101-21
Joshua Bishop (#5, 6-1, Jr.)30100
