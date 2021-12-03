Box: Soldan 58, Francis Howell Central 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|6
|13
|5
|11
|35
|Soldan
|14
|18
|20
|6
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|2-2
|0-0
|181/45
|211/53
|Soldan
|4-1
|1-0
|322/80
|211/53
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Adam Painter (#22, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|20
|8
|0
|4-5
|0
|Traveon Williams (#3, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Connor Casler (#5, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Nick Ortinau (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Landon Gordon (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|1
|Soldan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Donovan Wallace (#11, Sr.)
|18
|3
|3
|3-4
|2
|Steven Bonner (#2, 6-4, Jr.)
|17
|6
|0
|5-8
|3
|Deandre Jones (#10, 5-11, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mark Ford (#3, 6-2, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|3
|Abdoul Moussa (#21, 6-4, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Ricky Washington (#20, 6-1, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Joshua Bishop (#5, 6-1, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
