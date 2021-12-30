Box: Soldan 63, Hazelwood East 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood East
|12
|10
|9
|11
|42
|Soldan
|12
|18
|9
|24
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood East
|3-6
|0-0
|411/46
|487/54
|Soldan
|8-2
|3-0
|666/74
|391/43
|Hazelwood East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Montez Ackers (#40, Fr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-4
|3
|Kristopher Heard (#2, 5-9, Fr.)
|9
|1
|0
|7-10
|4
|Malcom Wisham (#15, 5-11, Jr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|1
|Mekhi Holmes (#21, 6-4, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|3
|Brian Lee (#30, 5-9, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Jacobey Windom (#3, 5-9, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Jaylen Brown (#1, 5-9, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Soldan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Steven Bonner (#2, 6-4, Jr.)
|20
|7
|0
|6-13
|4
|Deandre Jones (#10, 5-11, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-2
|2
|Donovan Wallace (#11, Sr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-6
|3
|Joshua Bishop (#5, 6-1, Jr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-4
|4
|Abdoul Moussa (#21, 6-4, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
Tags
