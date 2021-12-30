 Skip to main content
Box: Soldan 63, Hazelwood East 42
1234Final
Hazelwood East121091142
Soldan121892463
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood East3-60-0411/46487/54
Soldan8-23-0666/74391/43
Hazelwood EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Montez Ackers (#40, Fr.)13503-43
Kristopher Heard (#2, 5-9, Fr.)9107-104
Malcom Wisham (#15, 5-11, Jr.)7021-21
Mekhi Holmes (#21, 6-4, Sr.)5012-23
Brian Lee (#30, 5-9, Fr.)42001
Jacobey Windom (#3, 5-9, Jr.)30102
Jaylen Brown (#1, 5-9, Jr.)1001-20
SoldanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Steven Bonner (#2, 6-4, Jr.)20706-134
Deandre Jones (#10, 5-11, Sr.)15701-22
Donovan Wallace (#11, Sr.)14322-63
Joshua Bishop (#5, 6-1, Jr.)13503-44
Abdoul Moussa (#21, 6-4, So.)1001-22
