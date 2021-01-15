 Skip to main content
Box: Soldan 74, Normandy 71
1234Final
Normandy2311102771
Soldan2211202174
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy1-30-0260/65266/66
Soldan4-20-1405/101321/80
NormandyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jamaray Davenport (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)191-15-102-24
Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)173-51-28-84
Omarion Henry (6-7, G, Sr.)134-121-32-22
DaMon Brown (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)126-80-10-11
Rammell Thompson (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)84-6005
Maury Sullivan (#21, 6-2, F, So.)21-200-22
Normandy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
