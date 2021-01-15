Box: Soldan 74, Normandy 71

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normandy
|23
|11
|10
|27
|71
|Soldan
|22
|11
|20
|21
|74
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|1-3
|0-0
|260/65
|266/66
|Soldan
|4-2
|0-1
|405/101
|321/80
|Normandy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jamaray Davenport (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|19
|1-1
|5-10
|2-2
|4
|Jamod Robinson (#2, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|17
|3-5
|1-2
|8-8
|4
|Omarion Henry (6-7, G, Sr.)
|13
|4-12
|1-3
|2-2
|2
|DaMon Brown (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|12
|6-8
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Rammell Thompson (#32, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|5
|Maury Sullivan (#21, 6-2, F, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|2