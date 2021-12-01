Box: Soldan 76, Riverview Gardens 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|9
|11
|11
|8
|39
|Soldan
|25
|28
|17
|6
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|0-2
|0-0
|80/40
|149/74
|Soldan
|3-1
|1-0
|264/132
|176/88
|Riverview Gardens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cavoll Love Jr. (#2, Sr.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-10
|1
|Jaylen Davis (#4, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|DB Baker (#3, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|3
|Camren Scaife (#20, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Jacob Cox (#12, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
|Joseph Harriel (#1, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|1
|Jamaun Pruitt (#5, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Soldan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Steven Bonner (#2, 6-4, Jr.)
|22
|10
|0
|2-5
|2
|Joshua Bishop (#5, 6-1, Jr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Donovan Wallace (Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|3
|Abdoul Moussa (#21, 6-4, So.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-5
|5
|Mark Ford (#3, 6-2, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|1
|Tyshawn Johnson (#4, 5-10, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Delmicheal Polk (#12, 6-0, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.