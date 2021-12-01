 Skip to main content
Box: Soldan 76, Riverview Gardens 39
Box: Soldan 76, Riverview Gardens 39

1234Final
Riverview Gardens91111839
Soldan252817676
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens0-20-080/40149/74
Soldan3-11-0264/132176/88
Riverview GardensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cavoll Love Jr. (#2, Sr.)13405-101
Jaylen Davis (#4, Sr.)6202-20
DB Baker (#3, Jr.)6202-33
Camren Scaife (#20, Sr.)5201-23
Jacob Cox (#12, Jr.)4011-20
Joseph Harriel (#1, Jr.)3003-41
Jamaun Pruitt (#5, Fr.)21002
SoldanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Steven Bonner (#2, 6-4, Jr.)221002-52
Joshua Bishop (#5, 6-1, Jr.)168003
Donovan Wallace (Sr.)135103
Abdoul Moussa (#21, 6-4, So.)11403-55
Mark Ford (#3, 6-2, Sr.)10500-11
Tyshawn Johnson (#4, 5-10, Jr.)21001
Delmicheal Polk (#12, 6-0, So.)21001
