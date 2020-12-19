 Skip to main content
Box: Soldan 77, Roosevelt 26
1234Final
Roosevelt7411426
Soldan1825191577
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roosevelt0-10-026/2677/77
Soldan2-00-0155/15574/74
Roosevelt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SoldanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Steven Bonner (#2, 6-3, G, So.)226-91-27-82
Phillip March (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)216-82-53-45
Donovan Wallace (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)165-71-33-32
Joshua Bishop (#5, 6-1, G, So.)42-30-20-20
Ronald Holmes (#15, 5-6, G, Jr.)42-20-100
M. Burns (#33)42-2000
Ricky Washington (#21, 6-2, F, Jr.)31-201-20
Kevin Lipscomb (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)21-20-102
Mark Ford (#3, 6-1, F, Jr.)10-50-11-34
