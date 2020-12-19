Box: Soldan 77, Roosevelt 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Roosevelt
|7
|4
|11
|4
|26
|Soldan
|18
|25
|19
|15
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roosevelt
|0-1
|0-0
|26/26
|77/77
|Soldan
|2-0
|0-0
|155/155
|74/74
|Roosevelt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Soldan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Steven Bonner (#2, 6-3, G, So.)
|22
|6-9
|1-2
|7-8
|2
|Phillip March (#1, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|21
|6-8
|2-5
|3-4
|5
|Donovan Wallace (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|16
|5-7
|1-3
|3-3
|2
|Joshua Bishop (#5, 6-1, G, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|Ronald Holmes (#15, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|M. Burns (#33)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Ricky Washington (#21, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Kevin Lipscomb (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|Mark Ford (#3, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-5
|0-1
|1-3
|4
