Box: Soldan 79, Gateway STEM 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Soldan
|22
|28
|23
|6
|79
|Gateway STEM
|7
|5
|11
|0
|23
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West
-
Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018
-
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
-
Recap: St. Louis Patriots triumphs over Gateway Science Academy
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Soldan
|5-1
|2-0
|401/67
|234/39
|Gateway STEM
|2-2
|1-1
|189/32
|235/39
|Soldan
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Gateway STEM
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|David Garner (#15, 6-4, Sr.)
|9
|2-5
|1-3
|2-2
|0
|Mohamud Muya (#1, 5-6, Sr.)
|8
|2-3
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|Denis Martinez (#10, 6-0, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|2
|Terrance Mitchell (5-7, Fr.)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.