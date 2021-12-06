 Skip to main content
Box: Soldan 79, Gateway STEM 23
Box: Soldan 79, Gateway STEM 23

1234Final
Soldan222823679
Gateway STEM7511023
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Soldan5-12-0401/67234/39
Gateway STEM2-21-1189/32235/39
Soldan
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
David Garner (#15, 6-4, Sr.)92-51-32-20
Mohamud Muya (#1, 5-6, Sr.)82-31-21-22
Denis Martinez (#10, 6-0, Sr.)42-50-102
Terrance Mitchell (5-7, Fr.)20-202-21
