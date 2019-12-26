Box: South Iron 68, Crystal City 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crystal City
|12
|4
|15
|5
|36
|South Iron
|19
|24
|14
|11
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal City
|3-5
|0-0
|411/51
|409/51
|South Iron
|3-0
|1-0
|213/27
|138/17
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Drew Richardson (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|12
|4-10
|1-3
|1-1
|3
|Blake Eisenbeis (#21, 5-9, W, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0
|1
|Nate Denby (#33, 6-2, P, Sr.)
|5
|2-6
|0
|1-1
|4
|Calloway Dashner (#40, 6-3, W, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-4
|2-2
|1
|Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|3
|Logan Anderson (#20, 6-3, W, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|0
|Crystal City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.