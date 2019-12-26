Box: South Iron 68, Crystal City 36
Box: South Iron 68, Crystal City 36

  • 0
1234Final
Crystal City12415536
South Iron1924141168
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City3-50-0411/51409/51
South Iron3-01-0213/27138/17
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Drew Richardson (#23, 6-2, G, Sr.)124-101-31-13
Blake Eisenbeis (#21, 5-9, W, Sr.)602-401
Nate Denby (#33, 6-2, P, Sr.)52-601-14
Calloway Dashner (#40, 6-3, W, So.)42-2002
Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)41-30-42-21
Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)301-403
Logan Anderson (#20, 6-3, W, Jr.)21-200-20
Crystal City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
