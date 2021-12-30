 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Sparta 79, Thompsonville 45
0 comments

Box: Sparta 79, Thompsonville 45

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Thompsonville101416545
Sparta2121211679
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Thompsonville3-40-0325/46392/56
Sparta4-70-2599/86619/88
ThompsonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Brody Rone18515-53
Hayden Lindhorst (Jr.)11312-21
Kade Shelby (Jr.)7301-40
Damien Clem60204
John Wenzel (Jr.)21000
Lane Shelton (Sr.)1001-20
SpartaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Willis (#30)22911-30
Brayden Henry (#23)16142-24
Dauntay Merideth (#2, Sr.)111302
Tyler Brown (#1)81202
Zach Bodeker (#22)7301-20
J. Pillars (#10)7210-10
Colin Sheldon (#40, Sr.)3101-22
Loesing (#11)30101
Z. Davis (#21)21000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News