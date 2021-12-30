Box: Sparta 79, Thompsonville 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Thompsonville
|10
|14
|16
|5
|45
|Sparta
|21
|21
|21
|16
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Thompsonville
|3-4
|0-0
|325/46
|392/56
|Sparta
|4-7
|0-2
|599/86
|619/88
|Thompsonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brody Rone
|18
|5
|1
|5-5
|3
|Hayden Lindhorst (Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|1
|Kade Shelby (Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|Damien Clem
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|John Wenzel (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lane Shelton (Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Sparta
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Willis (#30)
|22
|9
|1
|1-3
|0
|Brayden Henry (#23)
|16
|1
|4
|2-2
|4
|Dauntay Merideth (#2, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Tyler Brown (#1)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Zach Bodeker (#22)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|J. Pillars (#10)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|0
|Colin Sheldon (#40, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Loesing (#11)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Z. Davis (#21)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
