Box: Springfield, Illinois 61, Jerseyville 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Springfield, Illinois
|14
|16
|16
|15
|61
|Jerseyville
|6
|15
|11
|13
|45
-
Belleville West surges past Collinsville in second half of Southwestern Conference contest
-
Boys basketball notebook: Hazelwood Central rounding into shape; Pattonville scores 108
-
Davis hits milestone as O'Fallon Christian gets season sweep of St. Dominic
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Area high school boys basketball rankings, Week 9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Springfield, Illinois
|1-0
|0-0
|61/61
|45/45
|Jerseyville
|2-1
|0-0
|152/152
|146/146
|Springfield, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Miller (#5)
|26
|10
|1
|3-4
|2
|Slater (#2)
|15
|6
|0
|3-7
|2
|Logan (#3)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Banks (#23)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Webster (#4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Elms (#11)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|G Burk (#12)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson (#34)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jerseyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ian Sullivan (Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Edward Roberts (#4, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|2
|Sam Lamer (#32, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Andrew Kribs (#12, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|CJ Brunaugh (#44, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Drake Goetten (#14, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Logan Schultz (#10, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Logan Meisner (#33, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cole Spencer (#3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.