Box: Springfield, Illinois 61, Jerseyville 45
1234Final
Springfield, Illinois1416161561
Jerseyville615111345
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Springfield, Illinois1-00-061/6145/45
Jerseyville2-10-0152/152146/146
Springfield, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Miller (#5)261013-42
Slater (#2)15603-72
Logan (#3)6202-20
Banks (#23)63001
Webster (#4)21001
Elms (#11)21002
G Burk (#12)21000
Robinson (#34)21000
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ian Sullivan (Sr.)111302
Edward Roberts (#4, Jr.)8211-12
Sam Lamer (#32, Jr.)72102
Andrew Kribs (#12, Sr.)63003
CJ Brunaugh (#44, Sr.)42000
Drake Goetten (#14, So.)3101-10
Logan Schultz (#10, Jr.)21001
Logan Meisner (#33, So.)21000
Cole Spencer (#3, Sr.)21000
