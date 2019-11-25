|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Springfield, Illinois
|11
|21
|13
|29
|74
|Althoff
|10
|21
|11
|21
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Springfield, Illinois
|1-0
|0-0
|74/74
|63/63
|Althoff
|0-1
|0-0
|63/63
|74/74
|Springfield, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shane Miller (#5)
|30
|11
|1
|5-8
|1
|Bennie Slater (#2)
|19
|6
|2
|1-2
|4
|Kobe Slater (#12)
|19
|2
|2
|9-11
|3
|Dalen Banks (#34)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Le'Zell Smith (#10)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Daulton Burgner (#2, Sr.)
|26
|6
|2
|8-8
|1
|Jack Bruening (#10, Sr.)
|10
|0
|1
|7-7
|3
|William Ache (#21, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-3
|5
|Dane Connoyer (#35)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Mack Harris (#44, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Chris Moore (#23, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Ty Beasley (#33)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|5
|Jason Blackmon (#4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0