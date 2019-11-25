Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Springfield, Illinois1121132974
Althoff1021112163
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Springfield, Illinois1-00-074/7463/63
Althoff0-10-063/6374/74
Springfield, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shane Miller (#5)301115-81
Bennie Slater (#2)19621-24
Kobe Slater (#12)19229-113
Dalen Banks (#34)30102
Le'Zell Smith (#10)3003-42
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Daulton Burgner (#2, Sr.)26628-81
Jack Bruening (#10, Sr.)10017-73
William Ache (#21, Sr.)8211-35
Dane Connoyer (#35)7301-21
Mack Harris (#44, Sr.)5201-23
Chris Moore (#23, Sr.)30104
Ty Beasley (#33)2002-25
Jason Blackmon (#4)21000

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.