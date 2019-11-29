Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Springfield, Illinois181424965
Cahokia116112250
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Springfield, Illinois2-10-0182/61171/57
Cahokia0-30-1135/45174/58
Springfield, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bennie Slater (#2)19607-83
Shane Miller (#5)12411-11
Kobe Slater (#12)72102
Taryn Wallace (#24)63002
Richie Snider (#20)5201-20
Le'Zell Smith (#10)4102-21
Dalen Banks (#34)30101
Artez Hanson (#25)21000
Rose (#1)21000
Tyzin Garrison (#14)21001
Webster (#22)2002-20
Maurie Dickerson (#11)1001-31
CahokiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Bradley (#11)105-50-10-21
Quinton Jones92-71-22-42
Jimeque Harvey (#1)84-80-202
Jershaun Neal (#5)62-302-24
Shawn Binford (#23)63-700-52
Antwan Baker (#3)41-70-12-20
Steve McCall (#4)31-301-25
Blake Giles (#10)21-4001
Omarion Lewis (#24, Fr.)21-1001

