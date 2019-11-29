|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Springfield, Illinois
|18
|14
|24
|9
|65
|Cahokia
|11
|6
|11
|22
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Springfield, Illinois
|2-1
|0-0
|182/61
|171/57
|Cahokia
|0-3
|0-1
|135/45
|174/58
|Springfield, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bennie Slater (#2)
|19
|6
|0
|7-8
|3
|Shane Miller (#5)
|12
|4
|1
|1-1
|1
|Kobe Slater (#12)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Taryn Wallace (#24)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Richie Snider (#20)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Le'Zell Smith (#10)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Dalen Banks (#34)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Artez Hanson (#25)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rose (#1)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tyzin Garrison (#14)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Webster (#22)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Maurie Dickerson (#11)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|Cahokia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Bradley (#11)
|10
|5-5
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|Quinton Jones
|9
|2-7
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|Jimeque Harvey (#1)
|8
|4-8
|0-2
|0
|2
|Jershaun Neal (#5)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Shawn Binford (#23)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0-5
|2
|Antwan Baker (#3)
|4
|1-7
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Steve McCall (#4)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|5
|Blake Giles (#10)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|1
|Omarion Lewis (#24, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1