|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Springfield Southeast
|12
|15
|15
|26
|68
|Belleville West
|10
|6
|17
|24
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Springfield Southeast
|3-3
|0-0
|388/65
|343/57
|Belleville West
|12-13
|2-6
|1361/227
|1357/226
|Springfield Southeast
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Myles Liddell (#12, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|16
|3
|2
|4-4
|4
|Daylen Byrd (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|15
|5
|0
|5-6
|1
|Brandon Scott (#4, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|1
|David Marshall Jr. (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|4
|Quincy Cotton (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Nicholas Hankins Jr. (#11, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jordan Lacey (#23, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|5