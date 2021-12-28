 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles 49, Duchesne 44
Box: St. Charles 49, Duchesne 44

1234Final
St. Charles915121349
Duchesne913121044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles7-32-0563/56493/49
Duchesne1-70-1343/34456/46
St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Blake Wiggs (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)14315-61
Elijah Leech (#5, 6-2, F, Jr.)13601-21
Chris Ketchum (#31, 6-3, So.)9114-52
Micah Salamone (6-2, G, Sr.)7203-50
Evan Murphy (6-0, So.)2100-10
Nick Pugh (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)2002-23
Seth Krummrich (#22, 6-0, So.)21000
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Cam Lee (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)21525-53
Josh Baker-Mays (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)12222-23
Ethan Kissell (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)9212-22
Nathan DeGuentz (#25, 6-4, F, Sr.)2100-24
