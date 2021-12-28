Box: St. Charles 49, Duchesne 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles
|9
|15
|12
|13
|49
|Duchesne
|9
|13
|12
|10
|44
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|7-3
|2-0
|563/56
|493/49
|Duchesne
|1-7
|0-1
|343/34
|456/46
|St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blake Wiggs (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|14
|3
|1
|5-6
|1
|Elijah Leech (#5, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-2
|1
|Chris Ketchum (#31, 6-3, So.)
|9
|1
|1
|4-5
|2
|Micah Salamone (6-2, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|0
|Evan Murphy (6-0, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Nick Pugh (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Seth Krummrich (#22, 6-0, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cam Lee (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|21
|5
|2
|5-5
|3
|Josh Baker-Mays (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|3
|Ethan Kissell (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|2
|Nathan DeGuentz (#25, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|4
