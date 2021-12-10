 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles 64, Lutheran South 44
Box: St. Charles 64, Lutheran South 44

1234Final
St. Charles112423664
Lutheran South81218644
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles4-21-0329/55315/52
Lutheran South0-50-1226/38351/58
St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Blake Wiggs (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)18053-51
Elijah Leech (#5, 6-2, F, Jr.)126003
Ayden Schneider (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)81200
Micah Salamone (6-2, G, Sr.)81202
Nick Pugh (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)81201
Ryan Grimmett (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)7203-32
Chris Ketchum (#31, 6-3, So.)21005
Toby Goodwin (#13, 6-0, Jr.)1001-30
St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
