Box: St. Charles 64, Lutheran South 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles
|11
|24
|23
|6
|64
|Lutheran South
|8
|12
|18
|6
|44
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|4-2
|1-0
|329/55
|315/52
|Lutheran South
|0-5
|0-1
|226/38
|351/58
|St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blake Wiggs (#1, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|18
|0
|5
|3-5
|1
|Elijah Leech (#5, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Ayden Schneider (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Micah Salamone (6-2, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Nick Pugh (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Ryan Grimmett (#2, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|2
|Chris Ketchum (#31, 6-3, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Toby Goodwin (#13, 6-0, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
