Box: St. Charles 75, North Point 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|North Point
|8
|6
|9
|4
|27
|St. Charles
|27
|29
|16
|3
|75
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|North Point
|6-15
|0-7
|827/39
|1150/55
|St. Charles
|16-3
|6-0
|1182/56
|965/46
|North Point
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Ketchum (6-4, Jr.)
|25
|11
|0
|3-4
|1
|Elijah Leech (#5, 6-0, Sr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0-1
|2
|Jadon Salamone (#24, 6-4, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|1
|Nik Pugh (#3, 6-0, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Blake Wiggs (#1, 6-3, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|James Warner (#4, 6-1)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|2
|Jsean Dumas (#12, 6-3, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Martin Murphy (#20, 5-10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jason Rowe (#31, 6-1, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2
|Evan Murphy (#23, 6-1, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4