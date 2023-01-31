 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Charles 75, North Point 27

1234Final
North Point869427
St. Charles272916375
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
North Point6-150-7827/391150/55
St. Charles16-36-01182/56965/46

North Point
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Ketchum (6-4, Jr.)251103-41
Elijah Leech (#5, 6-0, Sr.)15610-12
Jadon Salamone (#24, 6-4, So.)7203-41
Nik Pugh (#3, 6-0, Sr.)60202
Blake Wiggs (#1, 6-3, Sr.)63002
James Warner (#4, 6-1)5012-22
Jsean Dumas (#12, 6-3, Sr.)3101-21
Martin Murphy (#20, 5-10, Sr.)30100
Jason Rowe (#31, 6-1, Jr.)3003-42
Evan Murphy (#23, 6-1, Jr.)21004
