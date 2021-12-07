Box: St. Charles West 44, Francis Howell North 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|8
|11
|10
|8
|37
|St. Charles West
|6
|10
|9
|19
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|0-5
|0-1
|184/37
|267/53
|St. Charles West
|3-4
|0-1
|380/76
|376/75
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-6
|2
|Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-1
|2
|Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kalabe Nebyu (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|3
|Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Braden Goellner (#21, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|18
|7-12
|0-2
|4-6
|1
|Karson Quinn (#10, 5-11, G, So.)
|15
|3-6
|0-1
|9-11
|1
|Gio Patton (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|0-1
|0-2
|5-5
|2
|Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|4
|0-1
|0
|4-4
|4
|Tanner Durham (#35, 6-3, F, So.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|3
