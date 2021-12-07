 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 44, Francis Howell North 37
1234Final
Francis Howell North81110837
St. Charles West61091944
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North0-50-1184/37267/53
St. Charles West3-40-1380/76376/75
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trenton Oglesby (#21, 6-4, F, Sr.)13405-62
Paul Campoverde (#11, 5-11, G, Sr.)8302-21
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)6111-12
Ryan Murdock (#35, 6-6, F, Jr.)51102
Kalabe Nebyu (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)3101-13
Jaiden Jones (6-1, G, Jr.)21005
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Braden Goellner (#21, 6-6, F, Sr.)187-120-24-61
Karson Quinn (#10, 5-11, G, So.)153-60-19-111
Gio Patton (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)50-10-25-52
Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)40-104-44
Tanner Durham (#35, 6-3, F, So.)21-4003
