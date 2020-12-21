 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 48, Francis Howell Central 39
1234Final
St. Charles West916111248
Francis Howell Central61712439
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West3-21-1247/49227/45
Francis Howell Central2-20-1188/38173/35
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)142-33-111-32
Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)121-22-34-53
John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)115-601-23
Braden Goellner (#21, 6-5, F, Jr.)51-21-202
Gio Patton (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)51-11-203
Josh Nelson (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)100-11-22
Francis Howell CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
CJ Woodard (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)216-1509-94
Myles Estrada (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)134-70-25-62
Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)30-31-304
Connor Casler (#2, 5-10, G, So.)21-10-104
