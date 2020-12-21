Box: St. Charles West 48, Francis Howell Central 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|9
|16
|11
|12
|48
|Francis Howell Central
|6
|17
|12
|4
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|3-2
|1-1
|247/49
|227/45
|Francis Howell Central
|2-2
|0-1
|188/38
|173/35
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|14
|2-3
|3-11
|1-3
|2
|Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|12
|1-2
|2-3
|4-5
|3
|John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|11
|5-6
|0
|1-2
|3
|Braden Goellner (#21, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|Gio Patton (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|Josh Nelson (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Francis Howell Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|CJ Woodard (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|21
|6-15
|0
|9-9
|4
|Myles Estrada (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|13
|4-7
|0-2
|5-6
|2
|Kannon Cissell (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-3
|0
|4
|Connor Casler (#2, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|4
