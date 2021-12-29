 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 52, Lutheran St. Charles 51
Box: St. Charles West 52, Lutheran St. Charles 51

1234Final
St. Charles West915151352
Lutheran St. Charles1210131651
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West8-62-1747/53740/53
Lutheran St. Charles7-41-0686/49593/42
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josh Newell (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)204401
Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)16520-41
Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)9212-22
Kyle Quinn (#32, 6-0, G, Jr.)7112-20
Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aaron Coffey (#55, 6-6, F, Sr.)167-902-53
Brady Connor (#21, 6-5, G, Jr.)103-61-21-21
Frank May (#13, 6-3, G, Sr.)84-70-101
Demetris Phillips (#23, 6-5, F, Jr.)52-601-20
Josh Emily (#10, 6-4, G, Sr.)52-40-11-11
Ethan Woodard (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)301-200
Josh Osborne (#30, 6-2, F, Sr.)21-5002
CJ Holloway Jr. (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)21-30-201
