Box: St. Charles West 54, Winfield 51
1234Final
Winfield109112151
St. Charles West121581954
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield4-30-1431/62368/53
St. Charles West5-51-1553/79541/77
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Creech (#30, So.)19432-24
DJ Gillespie (#12, Sr.)17612-24
Josh Hoelting (#24, Sr.)9121-20
Austin Carson (#23, Sr.)4200-32
Kaden Kaimann (#22, Jr.)21000
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ian Hollander (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)15050-22
Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)14322-22
Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)105004
Josh Newell (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)93100
Kyle Quinn (#32, 6-0, G, Jr.)42000
Braden Goellner (#21, 6-6, F, Sr.)21004
