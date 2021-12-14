Box: St. Charles West 54, Winfield 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Winfield
|10
|9
|11
|21
|51
|St. Charles West
|12
|15
|8
|19
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|4-3
|0-1
|431/62
|368/53
|St. Charles West
|5-5
|1-1
|553/79
|541/77
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Creech (#30, So.)
|19
|4
|3
|2-2
|4
|DJ Gillespie (#12, Sr.)
|17
|6
|1
|2-2
|4
|Josh Hoelting (#24, Sr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|0
|Austin Carson (#23, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-3
|2
|Kaden Kaimann (#22, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ian Hollander (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|15
|0
|5
|0-2
|2
|Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-2
|2
|Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Josh Newell (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kyle Quinn (#32, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Braden Goellner (#21, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
