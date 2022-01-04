 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 55, Duchesne 47
1234Final
St. Charles West617221055
Duchesne118181047
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West9-62-1802/53787/52
Duchesne2-80-1462/31567/38
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)18522-21
Josh Newell (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)151110-112
Braden Goellner (#21, 6-6, F, Sr.)114102
Kyle Quinn (#32, 6-0, G, Jr.)6202-22
Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)5201-23
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Cam Lee (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)19712-34
Nathan DeGuentz (#25, 6-4, F, Sr.)12600-32
Amorion Oliphant (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)7112-23
Ethan Kissell (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)6202-25
Josh Baker-Mays (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)30101
