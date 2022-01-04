Box: St. Charles West 55, Duchesne 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|6
|17
|22
|10
|55
|Duchesne
|11
|8
|18
|10
|47
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|9-6
|2-1
|802/53
|787/52
|Duchesne
|2-8
|0-1
|462/31
|567/38
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|18
|5
|2
|2-2
|1
|Josh Newell (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|15
|1
|1
|10-11
|2
|Braden Goellner (#21, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Kyle Quinn (#32, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cam Lee (#3, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|19
|7
|1
|2-3
|4
|Nathan DeGuentz (#25, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-3
|2
|Amorion Oliphant (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|3
|Ethan Kissell (#15, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|5
|Josh Baker-Mays (#2, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
