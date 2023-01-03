 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 56, Duchesne 53

  • 0
1234Final
Duchesne1210131853
St. Charles West718112056
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne3-60-1508/56549/61
St. Charles West4-90-1805/89748/83

Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Barry Thomas Jr (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)223210-174
Nigel Edwards (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)9401-22
Amir Martin (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)63002
Kyle Quinn (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)6300-23
Nick Lewis (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)4102-22
Justin Shields (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)4102-23
Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)21001
Karson Quinn (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)21001
Eli Chowning (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)1001-20
