Box: St. Charles West 56, Duchesne 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|12
|10
|13
|18
|53
|St. Charles West
|7
|18
|11
|20
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|3-6
|0-1
|508/56
|549/61
|St. Charles West
|4-9
|0-1
|805/89
|748/83
People are also reading…
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Barry Thomas Jr (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|22
|3
|2
|10-17
|4
|Nigel Edwards (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Amir Martin (#4, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Kyle Quinn (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Nick Lewis (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Justin Shields (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Karson Quinn (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Eli Chowning (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0