Box: St. Charles West 62, Parkway Central 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|13
|18
|12
|19
|62
|Parkway Central
|11
|14
|9
|13
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|9-9
|6-2
|904/50
|905/50
|Parkway Central
|7-16
|2-5
|977/54
|1298/72
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|27
|4
|3
|10-12
|3
|Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|14
|3
|1
|5-7
|3
|Gio Patton (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|12
|1
|2
|4-5
|4
|John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Braden Goellner (#21, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|Jared Coffey (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0