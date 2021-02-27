 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 62, Parkway Central 47
1234Final
St. Charles West1318121962
Parkway Central111491347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West9-96-2904/50905/50
Parkway Central7-162-5977/541298/72
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)274310-123
Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)14315-73
Gio Patton (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)12124-54
John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)4102-21
Braden Goellner (#21, 6-5, F, Jr.)3101-11
Jared Coffey (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)21000
Parkway CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joe Siervo (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)10402-64
Diego Cruz (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)93102
Drew Glassman (#20, 5-10, G, Jr.)81202
Christian Pollard (#13, 5-11, G, Jr.)8204-65
Adam Kokal (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)6202-43
Oliver Kokal (#21, 6-2, F, Fr.)3101-21
Brian Schenberg (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)30103
