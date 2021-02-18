 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 67, Warrenton 51
1234Final
Warrenton72681051
St. Charles West2216131667
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton1-150-7657/411061/66
St. Charles West4-82-2559/35599/37
WarrentonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joe Goldsmith (#20)25361-34
Andrew Cox (#15)8204-51
Chase Cook (#2)60203
Troy Anderson (#5)60200
Kolby Meine (#1)5103-43
Joseph Evans (#3)1001-32
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)24542-21
John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)13601-23
Ian Hollander (#23, 6-3, G, So.)102200
Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)8211-10
Braden Goellner (#21, 6-5, F, Jr.)8400-20
Michael Quirk (#24, 5-11, F, Sr.)21005
Josh Nelson (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)1001-22
Jared Coffey (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)1001-20
