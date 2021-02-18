Box: St. Charles West 67, Warrenton 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Warrenton
|7
|26
|8
|10
|51
|St. Charles West
|22
|16
|13
|16
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|1-15
|0-7
|657/41
|1061/66
|St. Charles West
|4-8
|2-2
|559/35
|599/37
|Warrenton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joe Goldsmith (#20)
|25
|3
|6
|1-3
|4
|Andrew Cox (#15)
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|1
|Chase Cook (#2)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Troy Anderson (#5)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Kolby Meine (#1)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|3
|Joseph Evans (#3)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|2
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|24
|5
|4
|2-2
|1
|John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-2
|3
|Ian Hollander (#23, 6-3, G, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-1
|0
|Braden Goellner (#21, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|0
|Michael Quirk (#24, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Josh Nelson (#3, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jared Coffey (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0