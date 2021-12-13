 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 68, McCluer North 53
1234Final
St. Charles West1514221768
McCluer North1514141053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West4-50-1499/55490/54
McCluer North0-80-0395/44541/60
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)198-120-13-41
Ian Hollander (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)1605-71-21
Braden Goellner (#21, 6-6, F, Sr.)126-800-24
Josh Newell (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)102-42-302
Karson Quinn (#10, 5-11, G, So.)102-32-203
Gio Patton (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)10-10-31-20
McCluer NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Simon Johnson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)15043-54
Jason Easley (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)90302
Jason Fox (#10, 6-3, F, Sr.)90303
Rodsheed Brooks (#5, 5-9, G, So.)9121-60
Justin Hatten (#20, 5-11, G, So.)7301-20
Cliff Chandler (#44, 5-9, G, Sr.)42001
