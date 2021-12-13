Box: St. Charles West 68, McCluer North 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|15
|14
|22
|17
|68
|McCluer North
|15
|14
|14
|10
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|4-5
|0-1
|499/55
|490/54
|McCluer North
|0-8
|0-0
|395/44
|541/60
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|19
|8-12
|0-1
|3-4
|1
|Ian Hollander (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|16
|0
|5-7
|1-2
|1
|Braden Goellner (#21, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|12
|6-8
|0
|0-2
|4
|Josh Newell (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|2-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|Karson Quinn (#10, 5-11, G, So.)
|10
|2-3
|2-2
|0
|3
|Gio Patton (#15, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|McCluer North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Simon Johnson (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|15
|0
|4
|3-5
|4
|Jason Easley (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Jason Fox (#10, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Rodsheed Brooks (#5, 5-9, G, So.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-6
|0
|Justin Hatten (#20, 5-11, G, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Cliff Chandler (#44, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
