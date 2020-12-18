Box: St. Charles West 72, Warrenton 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|18
|24
|17
|13
|72
|Warrenton
|9
|4
|12
|8
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|2-2
|1-1
|199/50
|188/47
|Warrenton
|0-3
|0-1
|133/33
|220/55
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|20
|5-7
|3-7
|1-1
|0
|John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|18
|9-11
|0
|0
|2
|Braden Goellner (#21, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|10
|2-3
|1-1
|3-4
|2
|Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3-5
|0
|1
|Darin Gordon (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|1
|Jared Coffey (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|Gio Patton (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|Grant Chrisco (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Warrenton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isiah Jones (#12)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|5
|Joe Goldsmith (#20)
|11
|3
|1
|2-8
|4
|Kolby Meine (#1)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Dalton Blechie (#10)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Joseph Evans (#3)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|0
