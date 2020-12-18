 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Charles West 72, Warrenton 33
0 comments

Box: St. Charles West 72, Warrenton 33

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
St. Charles West1824171372
Warrenton9412833
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West2-21-1199/50188/47
Warrenton0-30-1133/33220/55
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)205-73-71-10
John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)189-11002
Braden Goellner (#21, 6-5, F, Jr.)102-31-13-42
Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)903-501
Darin Gordon (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)63-3001
Jared Coffey (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)301-100
Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-0, G, So.)30-11-102
Gio Patton (#15, 5-11, F, Jr.)21-20-203
Grant Chrisco (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)10-101-20
WarrentonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Isiah Jones (#12)111305
Joe Goldsmith (#20)11312-84
Kolby Meine (#1)7301-20
Dalton Blechie (#10)30101
Joseph Evans (#3)1001-40
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports