Box: St. Charles West 73, Mehlville 53
1234Final
Mehlville614151853
St. Charles West1621191773
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mehlville1-40-0274/55328/66
St. Charles West1-20-1127/25155/31
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Blake Wentzel (#23, Jr.)15701-23
Christian Branson (#32, Jr.)10311-23
Eric Ohmer (#5, Jr.)9401-22
Nick Sights (#2, Sr.)7203-33
Enrique Dubose (#10, Jr.)42000
Joey Barrett (#20, Sr.)42002
Adrian Gomez (Jr.)4102-52
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Braden Goellner (#21, 6-5, F, Jr.)22722-42
John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)16604-63
Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)12222-20
Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)111301
Ian Hollander (#23, 6-3, G, So.)5103-40
Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-0, G, So.)30100
Karsten Quinn (#30, 5-8, G)2002-21
Darin Gordon (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)21002
Sports