Box: St. Charles West 73, Mehlville 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mehlville
|6
|14
|15
|18
|53
|St. Charles West
|16
|21
|19
|17
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|1-4
|0-0
|274/55
|328/66
|St. Charles West
|1-2
|0-1
|127/25
|155/31
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Blake Wentzel (#23, Jr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-2
|3
|Christian Branson (#32, Jr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|3
|Eric Ohmer (#5, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Nick Sights (#2, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|3
|Enrique Dubose (#10, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joey Barrett (#20, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Adrian Gomez (Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-5
|2
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Braden Goellner (#21, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|22
|7
|2
|2-4
|2
|John Wilson (#54, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|16
|6
|0
|4-6
|3
|Brayden Wampler-Foust (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|0
|Josh Newell (#4, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Ian Hollander (#23, 6-3, G, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|0
|Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Karsten Quinn (#30, 5-8, G)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Darin Gordon (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
