 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Clair 53, Valley Park 45
0 comments

Box: St. Clair 53, Valley Park 45

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
St. Clair101991553
Valley Park96131745
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Clair2-00-093/4683/42
Valley Park2-51-0331/166444/222
St. Clair
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Valley ParkPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tarron Walker-Townsend (#34, 5-9, G, So.)153-53-401
Will Geary (#33, 6-2, F)102-70-36-83
Jayden Boulding (#20, 5-9, G, So.)63-5003
Clark Menley (#23, 5-10, G)51-11-102
Ryndea Burnett (#1, 5-10, G)51-41-203
Josh Parson (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)21-300-15
Aden Auer (#10, 6-3, F, Sr.)21-2000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News