Box: St. Clair 53, Valley Park 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Clair
|10
|19
|9
|15
|53
|Valley Park
|9
|6
|13
|17
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Clair
|2-0
|0-0
|93/46
|83/42
|Valley Park
|2-5
|1-0
|331/166
|444/222
|St. Clair
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tarron Walker-Townsend (#34, 5-9, G, So.)
|15
|3-5
|3-4
|0
|1
|Will Geary (#33, 6-2, F)
|10
|2-7
|0-3
|6-8
|3
|Jayden Boulding (#20, 5-9, G, So.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|3
|Clark Menley (#23, 5-10, G)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|Ryndea Burnett (#1, 5-10, G)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|Josh Parson (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-1
|5
|Aden Auer (#10, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
