Box: St. Dominic 57, Sikeston 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Sikeston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|St. Dominic
|10
|15
|15
|17
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sikeston
|3-2
|0-0
|280/56
|208/42
|St. Dominic
|7-3
|3-0
|569/114
|494/99
|Sikeston
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Schwendeman (#44, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|18
|9
|0
|0-4
|1
|Matthew Willenbrink (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|16
|4
|1
|5-7
|0
|Brayden Gardner (#14, 6-1, G, So.)
|14
|1
|4
|0
|3
|Trevor North (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Jason Bland (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jack Roppa (5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
