Box: St. Dominic 57, Sikeston 49
1234Final
Sikeston000049
St. Dominic1015151757
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sikeston3-20-0280/56208/42
St. Dominic7-33-0569/114494/99
Sikeston
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Schwendeman (#44, 6-5, F, Sr.)18900-41
Matthew Willenbrink (#22, 6-0, G, Sr.)16415-70
Brayden Gardner (#14, 6-1, G, So.)141403
Trevor North (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)51103
Jason Bland (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)21001
Jack Roppa (5-10, G, So.)21002
