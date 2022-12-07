 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 60, Winfield 48

  • 0
Final
Winfield48
St. Dominic60
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield1-50-0307/51345/58
St. Dominic3-20-0260/43273/46

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jeremiah Neal (#44, Jr.)167-902-53
Trevor North (#12, Sr.)152-23-72-23
Brayden Gardner (#14, Jr.)81-12-603
David Moore (#2, Jr.)72-20-13-40
Jack Roppa (Jr.)71-31-32-21
Luke Vanourney (#42, Sr.)31-301-24
Nick Brengarth (#4, Jr.)21-3004
Colin Steed (#24, Sr.)200-32-21
