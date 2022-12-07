Box: St. Dominic 60, Winfield 48

|Final
|Winfield
|48
|St. Dominic
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|1-5
|0-0
|307/51
|345/58
|St. Dominic
|3-2
|0-0
|260/43
|273/46
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jeremiah Neal (#44, Jr.)
|16
|7-9
|0
|2-5
|3
|Trevor North (#12, Sr.)
|15
|2-2
|3-7
|2-2
|3
|Brayden Gardner (#14, Jr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-6
|0
|3
|David Moore (#2, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|Jack Roppa (Jr.)
|7
|1-3
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|Luke Vanourney (#42, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|4
|Nick Brengarth (#4, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Colin Steed (#24, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0-3
|2-2
|1