Box: St. Dominic 65, Holt 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|15
|9
|13
|15
|52
|St. Dominic
|24
|12
|9
|20
|65
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|0-1
|0-0
|52/52
|65/65
|St. Dominic
|1-0
|0-0
|65/65
|52/52
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|18
|3
|3
|3-4
|3
|Grant Sachs (#14, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Daniel Looney (#22, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|4
|Robert Masnica (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Jackson Chrisco (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Kaleb Taylor (#13, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Justin Hays (#25, 6-4, F, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Schwendeman (Sr.)
|26
|10
|1
|3-5
|2
|Vanourney (#42)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Trevor North (Jr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|4
|Roppa
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|1
|Matthew Willenbrink (Sr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-3
|2
|Steed (#24)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Gardner (#14)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.