Box: St. Dominic 65, Holt 52
1234Final
Holt159131552
St. Dominic241292065
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt0-10-052/5265/65
St. Dominic1-00-065/6552/52
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Landon Engelage (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)18333-43
Grant Sachs (#14, 6-2, F, Sr.)93104
Daniel Looney (#22, 6-3, F, Sr.)7203-44
Robert Masnica (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)6202-23
Jackson Chrisco (#1, 6-2, G, Sr.)60202
Kaleb Taylor (#13, 6-0, F, Sr.)42000
Justin Hays (#25, 6-4, F, So.)2002-20
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Schwendeman (Sr.)261013-52
Vanourney (#42)8302-24
Trevor North (Jr.)8022-24
Roppa8022-21
Matthew Willenbrink (Sr.)8113-32
Steed (#24)4102-21
Gardner (#14)30100
