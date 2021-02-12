 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Dominic 69, Borgia 32
0 comments

Box: St. Dominic 69, Borgia 32

  • 0
1234Final
Borgia61311232
St. Dominic1514192169
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia11-80-41000/53968/51
St. Dominic16-54-31313/691100/58
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grant Schroeder (#2, 6-2, F, So.)102-42-401
Adam Rickman (#32, 6-3, F, Fr.)73-60-11-42
Sam Heggemann (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)63-500-31
Andrew Dyson (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)51-21-30-14
Andrew Patton (#35, 6-7, F, Sr.)42-6001
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports