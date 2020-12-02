 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 74, Troy Buchanan 66
Box: St. Dominic 74, Troy Buchanan 66

1234Final
St. Dominic2116211674
Troy Buchanan1813191666
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic2-10-0196/65182/61
Troy Buchanan0-10-066/2274/25
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Schwendeman (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)329014-182
Anthony Lewis (#40, 6-1, G, Sr.)14231-14
Brendan Deters (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)10115-64
Patrick Sullivan (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)7021-21
Matthew Willenbrink (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)51102
Trevor North (#12, 5-10, G, So.)3101-22
Bryce Little (#2, 6-5, F, Sr.)2002-22
Luke Henke (#42, 6-5, C, Sr.)1001-22
Troy BuchananPtsFG3FGFTFL
Griffin St. Pierre (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)26537-90
Nathan Ryan (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)11501-25
Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-1, G, So.)8120-15
Alex Thomas (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)72105
Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, So.)6202-23
Jacob Bruns (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)6104-64
Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-2, F, So.)21003
