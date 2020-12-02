Box: St. Dominic 74, Troy Buchanan 66

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Dominic
|21
|16
|21
|16
|74
|Troy Buchanan
|18
|13
|19
|16
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|2-1
|0-0
|196/65
|182/61
|Troy Buchanan
|0-1
|0-0
|66/22
|74/25
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Schwendeman (#44, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|32
|9
|0
|14-18
|2
|Anthony Lewis (#40, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|14
|2
|3
|1-1
|4
|Brendan Deters (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|10
|1
|1
|5-6
|4
|Patrick Sullivan (#20, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|1
|Matthew Willenbrink (#22, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Trevor North (#12, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Bryce Little (#2, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Luke Henke (#42, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Troy Buchanan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Griffin St. Pierre (#4, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|26
|5
|3
|7-9
|0
|Nathan Ryan (#14, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|5
|Jack Fessenden (#3, 6-1, G, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0-1
|5
|Alex Thomas (#24, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Charlie Nett (#11, 6-0, G, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Jacob Bruns (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-6
|4
|Keegan Linebaugh (#20, 6-2, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
