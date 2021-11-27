 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Elmo 75, Father McGivney 53
0 comments

Box: St. Elmo 75, Father McGivney 53

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Father McGivney191114953
St. Elmo1724191575
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Father McGivney3-10-0236/59192/48
St. Elmo4-00-0247/62138/34
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Rodgers (#10, 6-1, Jr.)214-92-87-82
Jacob Huber (#5, 6-0, Jr.)101-42-32-45
Ashton Mersinger (#12, 5-8, Jr.)93-41-40-13
Evan Schrage (#13, 5-10, Jr.)62-60-22-32
Braden Reichmanm (#42, Jr.)21-10-10-10
Ryker Keller (#21)2002-22
Darren Luchetti (#22, 6-3, Sr.)21-2002
Nick Franklin (#44, 6-1, So.)10-301-22
St. ElmoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gavyn Smith (#13, Sr.)2712-2203-63
Adam Atwood (#32)133-62-51-21
Caleb Campbell (#30, Jr.)110-33-42-23
Jarrett Pasley (#11)102-51-53-51
Brady Maxey (#20, Sr.)62-602-35
Wyatt Stine (#23)42-200-14
Lukas Miller (#22, Sr.)21-1000
Quinton Logan (#2)21-200-10
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News