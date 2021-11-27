Box: St. Elmo 75, Father McGivney 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Father McGivney
|19
|11
|14
|9
|53
|St. Elmo
|17
|24
|19
|15
|75
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Father McGivney
|3-1
|0-0
|236/59
|192/48
|St. Elmo
|4-0
|0-0
|247/62
|138/34
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Rodgers (#10, 6-1, Jr.)
|21
|4-9
|2-8
|7-8
|2
|Jacob Huber (#5, 6-0, Jr.)
|10
|1-4
|2-3
|2-4
|5
|Ashton Mersinger (#12, 5-8, Jr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-4
|0-1
|3
|Evan Schrage (#13, 5-10, Jr.)
|6
|2-6
|0-2
|2-3
|2
|Braden Reichmanm (#42, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Ryker Keller (#21)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Darren Luchetti (#22, 6-3, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Nick Franklin (#44, 6-1, So.)
|1
|0-3
|0
|1-2
|2
|St. Elmo
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gavyn Smith (#13, Sr.)
|27
|12-22
|0
|3-6
|3
|Adam Atwood (#32)
|13
|3-6
|2-5
|1-2
|1
|Caleb Campbell (#30, Jr.)
|11
|0-3
|3-4
|2-2
|3
|Jarrett Pasley (#11)
|10
|2-5
|1-5
|3-5
|1
|Brady Maxey (#20, Sr.)
|6
|2-6
|0
|2-3
|5
|Wyatt Stine (#23)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0-1
|4
|Lukas Miller (#22, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Quinton Logan (#2)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-1
|0
