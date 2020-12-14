 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. James 48, New Haven 47
0 comments

Box: St. James 48, New Haven 47

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
St. James815131248
New Haven14817847
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James3-41-0348/50396/57
New Haven5-20-1351/50284/41
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Peyton Gruver (#11, 6-1, G)144-62-401
Kadin Guese (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)104-60-32-23
Logan Sparks (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)101-22-32-42
Silas Redburn (#3, 5-10, G, So.)72-31-302
Chris Boone (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)42-3002
Blake Redburn (#35, 5-10, G, So.)31-101-23
New HavenPtsFG3FGFTFL
John Liggett (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)134-101-32-32
Zach Groner (#23, 6-1, G, Sr.)135-71-302
Jake Engelbrecht (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)60-12-403
Sam Scheer (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)63-4002
Owen Borcherding (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)52-501-11
Logan Williams (#33, 6-2, G, Jr.)42-20-20-11
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports