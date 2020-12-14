Box: St. James 48, New Haven 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. James
|8
|15
|13
|12
|48
|New Haven
|14
|8
|17
|8
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. James
|3-4
|1-0
|348/50
|396/57
|New Haven
|5-2
|0-1
|351/50
|284/41
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peyton Gruver (#11, 6-1, G)
|14
|4-6
|2-4
|0
|1
|Kadin Guese (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|10
|4-6
|0-3
|2-2
|3
|Logan Sparks (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|10
|1-2
|2-3
|2-4
|2
|Silas Redburn (#3, 5-10, G, So.)
|7
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|2
|Chris Boone (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Blake Redburn (#35, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|3
|New Haven
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|John Liggett (#5, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|13
|4-10
|1-3
|2-3
|2
|Zach Groner (#23, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|5-7
|1-3
|0
|2
|Jake Engelbrecht (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-4
|0
|3
|Sam Scheer (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|Owen Borcherding (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-5
|0
|1-1
|1
|Logan Williams (#33, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0-1
|1
