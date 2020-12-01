 Skip to main content
Box: St. James 49, Sullivan 46
1234Final
St. James714101849
Sullivan98191046
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James1-10-095/48111/56
Sullivan0-20-086/4390/45
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kadin Guese (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)124-51-41-24
Chris Boone (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)111-22-53-51
Blake Redburn (#35, 5-10, G, So.)92-21-12-20
Peyton Gruver (#11, 6-1, G)71-11-62-21
Trent Satterfield (#15, 6-3, F, Sr.)63-500-24
Silas Redburn (#3, 5-10, G, So.)301-200
Logan Sparks (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)100-21-23
St. James
Individual stats Have not been reported.
