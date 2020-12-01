Box: St. James 49, Sullivan 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. James
|7
|14
|10
|18
|49
|Sullivan
|9
|8
|19
|10
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. James
|1-1
|0-0
|95/48
|111/56
|Sullivan
|0-2
|0-0
|86/43
|90/45
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kadin Guese (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|12
|4-5
|1-4
|1-2
|4
|Chris Boone (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|11
|1-2
|2-5
|3-5
|1
|Blake Redburn (#35, 5-10, G, So.)
|9
|2-2
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|Peyton Gruver (#11, 6-1, G)
|7
|1-1
|1-6
|2-2
|1
|Trent Satterfield (#15, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0-2
|4
|Silas Redburn (#3, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Logan Sparks (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-2
|1-2
|3
|St. James
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
