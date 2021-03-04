Box: St. James 61, Fatima 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. James
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Fatima
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. James
|10-11
|3-4
|1116/53
|1164/55
|Fatima
|5-5
|0-0
|602/29
|557/27
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kadin Guese (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|23
|3-6
|2-2
|11-12
|2
|Peyton Gruver (#11, 6-1, G)
|19
|2-9
|5-5
|0
|2
|Silas Redburn (#3, 5-10, G, So.)
|5
|0
|1-1
|2-2
|1
|Logan Sparks (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|Chris Boone (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|Trent Satterfield (#15, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|5