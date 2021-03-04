 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. James 61, Fatima 54
0 comments

Box: St. James 61, Fatima 54

  • 0
1234Final
St. James000061
Fatima000054
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James10-113-41116/531164/55
Fatima5-50-0602/29557/27
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kadin Guese (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)233-62-211-122
Peyton Gruver (#11, 6-1, G)192-95-502
Silas Redburn (#3, 5-10, G, So.)501-12-21
Logan Sparks (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)51-11-401
Chris Boone (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)51-21-102
Trent Satterfield (#15, 6-3, F, Sr.)42-2005
St. James
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports