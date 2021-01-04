 Skip to main content
Box: St. James 64, Dixon 48
1234Final
Dixon000048
St. James000064
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Dixon0-10-048/4864/64
St. James4-41-0412/412444/444
Dixon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Peyton Gruver (#11, 6-1, G)146-60-12-23
Kadin Guese (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)133-62-41-23
Silas Redburn (#3, 5-10, G, So.)113-71-52-23
Logan Sparks (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)81-22-50-11
Chris Boone (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)81-41-43-42
Blake Redburn (#35, 5-10, G, So.)62-50-22-33
Trent Satterfield (#15, 6-3, F, Sr.)42-4000
