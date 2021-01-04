Box: St. James 64, Dixon 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|St. James
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Dixon
|0-1
|0-0
|48/48
|64/64
|St. James
|4-4
|1-0
|412/412
|444/444
|Dixon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Peyton Gruver (#11, 6-1, G)
|14
|6-6
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Kadin Guese (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|3-6
|2-4
|1-2
|3
|Silas Redburn (#3, 5-10, G, So.)
|11
|3-7
|1-5
|2-2
|3
|Logan Sparks (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-5
|0-1
|1
|Chris Boone (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-4
|1-4
|3-4
|2
|Blake Redburn (#35, 5-10, G, So.)
|6
|2-5
|0-2
|2-3
|3
|Trent Satterfield (#15, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0