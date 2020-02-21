Box: St. James 63, Hermann 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. James
|15
|11
|23
|14
|63
|Hermann
|12
|7
|8
|6
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. James
|20-3
|7-0
|1524/66
|1107/48
|Hermann
|14-11
|4-3
|1300/57
|1180/51
|St. James
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hermann
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trent Anderson (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-5
|3
|Parker Anderson (6-3, G, Fr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Holden Ash (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seth Hackmann (#24, 6-3, F, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Chase McKague (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2
|Boyd Phillips (#11, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Schuler Erickson (#40, 6-7, C, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1