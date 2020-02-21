Box: St. James 63, Hermann 33
0 comments

Box: St. James 63, Hermann 33

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
1234Final
St. James1511231463
Hermann1278633
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James20-37-01524/661107/48
Hermann14-114-31300/571180/51
St. James
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HermannPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trent Anderson (#23, 6-5, F, Sr.)12502-53
Parker Anderson (6-3, G, Fr.)6202-21
Holden Ash (#33, 6-0, G, Jr.)42000
Seth Hackmann (#24, 6-3, F, So.)30102
Chase McKague (#2, 5-9, G, Sr.)3003-42
Boyd Phillips (#11, 6-2, F, Sr.)3101-22
Schuler Erickson (#40, 6-7, C, So.)21001
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports