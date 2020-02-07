Box: St. James 66, Pacific 36

|Final
|St. James
|66
|Pacific
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. James
|16-3
|3-0
|1243/65
|925/49
|Pacific
|8-12
|1-2
|1069/56
|1168/61
|St. James
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Branson (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|23
|9
|1
|2-4
|3
|Logan Chick (#33, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|20
|2
|4
|4-4
|2
|Kadin Guese (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Dante Poole (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Blake Redburn (#35, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Mason Parker (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Drew Moritz (#4, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Chris Boone (#32, 5-6, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|St. James
|Individual stats Have not been reported.