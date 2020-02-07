Box: St. James 66, Pacific 36
Box: St. James 66, Pacific 36

  • 0
Final
St. James66
Pacific36
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James16-33-01243/65925/49
Pacific8-121-21069/561168/61
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Branson (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)23912-43
Logan Chick (#33, 6-2, F, Sr.)20244-42
Kadin Guese (#30, 6-0, G, Jr.)105003
Dante Poole (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)63002
Blake Redburn (#35, 5-9, G, Fr.)21001
Mason Parker (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)2002-21
Drew Moritz (#4, 5-11, G, Sr.)21002
Chris Boone (#32, 5-6, G, So.)1001-20
St. James
Individual stats Have not been reported.
