Box: St. James 54, Sullivan 48
Box: St. James 54, Sullivan 48

  • 0
12345Final
St. James7171212654
Sullivan972210048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James12-12-0874/67642/49
Sullivan7-60-0663/51676/52
St. James
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SullivanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josh Wiese (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)192-25-602
Dallas Blankenship (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)81-12-401
Owen Farrell (6-1, G, Jr.)71-31-42-21
Jordan Woodcock (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)50-31-22-23
Jacob Hatcher (#25, 6-2, F, Sr.)42-4003
Dillon Farrell (#1, 6-0, G, Jr.)301-301
Kolton Keen (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)21-3002
