Box: St. James 54, Sullivan 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|St. James
|7
|17
|12
|12
|6
|54
|Sullivan
|9
|7
|22
|10
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. James
|12-1
|2-0
|874/67
|642/49
|Sullivan
|7-6
|0-0
|663/51
|676/52
|St. James
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Sullivan
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josh Wiese (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|19
|2-2
|5-6
|0
|2
|Dallas Blankenship (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|Owen Farrell (6-1, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-3
|1-4
|2-2
|1
|Jordan Woodcock (#2, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-3
|1-2
|2-2
|3
|Jacob Hatcher (#25, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Dillon Farrell (#1, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|1
|Kolton Keen (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2