Box: St. Louis Patriots 65, Gateway Science Academy 32
Box: St. Louis Patriots 65, Gateway Science Academy 32

1234Final
Gateway Science Academy879832
St. Louis Patriots221623465
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Science Academy0-30-059/20195/65
St. Louis Patriots3-30-0310/103317/106
Gateway Science AcademyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Darrion Jackson (#3, Jr.)19614-94
Johnny Nguyen (#2)60200
Quentin Anderson (#15)4102-42
Akhtar Ibrahim (#14)3101-20
St. Louis PatriotsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Eli Miller (#3)24920-11
Josh Maicel (#21, Sr.)16604-41
Stan Rages (#33)13601-34
Thomas Clayton (#45)7301-22
Jimmy Side (#15)51101
