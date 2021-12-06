Box: St. Louis Patriots 65, Gateway Science Academy 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Science Academy
|8
|7
|9
|8
|32
|St. Louis Patriots
|22
|16
|23
|4
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Science Academy
|0-3
|0-0
|59/20
|195/65
|St. Louis Patriots
|3-3
|0-0
|310/103
|317/106
|Gateway Science Academy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Darrion Jackson (#3, Jr.)
|19
|6
|1
|4-9
|4
|Johnny Nguyen (#2)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Quentin Anderson (#15)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|2
|Akhtar Ibrahim (#14)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|St. Louis Patriots
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Eli Miller (#3)
|24
|9
|2
|0-1
|1
|Josh Maicel (#21, Sr.)
|16
|6
|0
|4-4
|1
|Stan Rages (#33)
|13
|6
|0
|1-3
|4
|Thomas Clayton (#45)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jimmy Side (#15)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
