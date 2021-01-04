 Skip to main content
Box: St. Louis Patriots 88, Grandview 79
Box: St. Louis Patriots 88, Grandview 79

Final
St. Louis Patriots88
Grandview79
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Louis Patriots1-20-0172/57219/73
Grandview1-70-0448/149527/176
St. Louis Patriots
Individual stats Have not been reported.
GrandviewPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase Wilson (#2, G, Jr.)417-105-1212-134
John Grimm (#3, G, Jr.)131-53-62-21
Tom Grimm (#4, G, So.)701-24-42
Preston Isaacson (#15, G, Jr.)73-30-21-23
David Creath (#25, F, Sr.)62-40-22-44
Levi Lalonde (#14, F, So.)52-301-35
