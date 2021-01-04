Box: St. Louis Patriots 88, Grandview 79

|Final
|St. Louis Patriots
|88
|Grandview
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Louis Patriots
|1-2
|0-0
|172/57
|219/73
|Grandview
|1-7
|0-0
|448/149
|527/176
|St. Louis Patriots
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chase Wilson (#2, G, Jr.)
|41
|7-10
|5-12
|12-13
|4
|John Grimm (#3, G, Jr.)
|13
|1-5
|3-6
|2-2
|1
|Tom Grimm (#4, G, So.)
|7
|0
|1-2
|4-4
|2
|Preston Isaacson (#15, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-3
|0-2
|1-2
|3
|David Creath (#25, F, Sr.)
|6
|2-4
|0-2
|2-4
|4
|Levi Lalonde (#14, F, So.)
|5
|2-3
|0
|1-3
|5