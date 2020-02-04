Box: St. Louis Patriots 50, Principia 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Louis Patriots
|9
|8
|20
|13
|50
|Principia
|8
|14
|9
|15
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Louis Patriots
|13-12
|0-0
|1321/53
|1413/57
|Principia
|5-12
|0-2
|833/33
|940/38
|St. Louis Patriots
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jacob Witaschek (#35, Sr.)
|26
|3
|5
|5-5
|2
|Jovaughn Dease (#33, G, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-2
|1
|Matthew Keating (#50, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Reuben Trull (#13, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Nolan Townsend (#1, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Principia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Howard James (#30, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|4
|Isaac Legard (#33, 6-1, C, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|3
|Omonge Omondi (#2, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bramwell Havi (#22, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jacob Ellis (#20, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Jeffry Ngassi (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Charley Hoffman (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0