Box: St. Louis Patriots 50, Principia 46
Box: St. Louis Patriots 50, Principia 46

1234Final
St. Louis Patriots98201350
Principia81491546
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Louis Patriots13-120-01321/531413/57
Principia5-120-2833/33940/38
St. Louis PatriotsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jacob Witaschek (#35, Sr.)26355-52
Jovaughn Dease (#33, G, Sr.)14602-21
Matthew Keating (#50, Sr.)51101
Reuben Trull (#13, G, Sr.)30101
Nolan Townsend (#1, Sr.)21002
PrincipiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Howard James (#30, 5-10, G, Sr.)135104
Isaac Legard (#33, 6-1, C, So.)8302-33
Omonge Omondi (#2, 5-7, G, Sr.)60200
Bramwell Havi (#22, 6-0, F, Sr.)63001
Jacob Ellis (#20, 6-1, G, Jr.)6202-21
Jeffry Ngassi (#10, 5-8, G, Fr.)51101
Charley Hoffman (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)21000
