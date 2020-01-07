Box: St. Mary's 63, Althoff 49
1234Final
St. Mary's1714161663
Althoff817101449
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's6-90-3868/58930/62
Althoff4-101-2647/43797/53
St. Mary'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sofora Rasas (#10, 6-5, G, Sr.)2712-1703-52
Ryan Swingler (#11, 6-4, G/F, Jr.)186-71-43-30
Avion Bass (#32, 6-2, G, So.)63-5002
Noah Hamilton (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)41-40-22-22
Kameron Taylor (#1, 5-3, PG, So.)301-401
Cameron Duncan (#23, 6-1, G, Jr.)30-11-100
Caron Spann (#5, 6-0, G, So.)21-2001
St. Mary's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
