Box: St. Mary's 63, Althoff 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Mary's
|17
|14
|16
|16
|63
|Althoff
|8
|17
|10
|14
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|6-9
|0-3
|868/58
|930/62
|Althoff
|4-10
|1-2
|647/43
|797/53
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sofora Rasas (#10, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|27
|12-17
|0
|3-5
|2
|Ryan Swingler (#11, 6-4, G/F, Jr.)
|18
|6-7
|1-4
|3-3
|0
|Avion Bass (#32, 6-2, G, So.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|2
|Noah Hamilton (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|4
|1-4
|0-2
|2-2
|2
|Kameron Taylor (#1, 5-3, PG, So.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|1
|Cameron Duncan (#23, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Caron Spann (#5, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|St. Mary's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.