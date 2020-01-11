Box: St. Mary's 56, Madison, Illinois 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Madison, Illinois
|7
|15
|18
|8
|48
|St. Mary's
|9
|16
|14
|17
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Madison, Illinois
|9-8
|2-0
|923/54
|945/56
|St. Mary's
|7-9
|0-3
|924/54
|978/58
|Madison, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sofora Rasas (#10, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|22
|9-12
|0-1
|4-7
|2
|Ryan Swingler (#11, 6-4, G/F, Jr.)
|16
|2-4
|4-6
|0
|2
|Noah Hamilton (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)
|11
|3-6
|1-4
|2-4
|3
|Noah Johnson (#4, 5-5, PG, So.)
|3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|Kameron Taylor (#1, 5-3, PG, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|David Hughes (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|2