Box: St. Mary's 56, Madison, Illinois 48
0 comments

Box: St. Mary's 56, Madison, Illinois 48

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Madison, Illinois71518848
St. Mary's916141756
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Madison, Illinois9-82-0923/54945/56
St. Mary's7-90-3924/54978/58
Madison, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
St. Mary'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sofora Rasas (#10, 6-5, G, Sr.)229-120-14-72
Ryan Swingler (#11, 6-4, G/F, Jr.)162-44-602
Noah Hamilton (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)113-61-42-43
Noah Johnson (#4, 5-5, PG, So.)31-20-11-32
Kameron Taylor (#1, 5-3, PG, So.)21-10-202
David Hughes (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)21-4002
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports