Box: St. Mary's 47, Normandy 40

1234Final
St. Mary's1412111047
Normandy101211740
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's7-82-1973/651010/67
Normandy6-51-0659/44496/33

St. Mary'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zyree Collins (#21, 6-0, G, So.)229-100-24-81
Kaliel Boyd (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)94-90-31-62
Dwayne Forland (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)42-500-21
O'Ryan Hill (#23, 6-3, F, Jr.)42-5000
Demetrius Griffin (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)30-11-200
David Leonard (6-0, G, Jr.)30-21-100
Keith Howard (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)21-300-12
St. Mary's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
