Box: St. Mary's 47, Normandy 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Mary's
|14
|12
|11
|10
|47
|Normandy
|10
|12
|11
|7
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|7-8
|2-1
|973/65
|1010/67
|Normandy
|6-5
|1-0
|659/44
|496/33
People are also reading…
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zyree Collins (#21, 6-0, G, So.)
|22
|9-10
|0-2
|4-8
|1
|Kaliel Boyd (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|9
|4-9
|0-3
|1-6
|2
|Dwayne Forland (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-2
|1
|O'Ryan Hill (#23, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Demetrius Griffin (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|David Leonard (6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|Keith Howard (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-1
|2
|St. Mary's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.