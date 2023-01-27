Box: St. Mary's 73, DuBourg 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Mary's
|17
|26
|24
|6
|73
|DuBourg
|12
|6
|1
|6
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|10-9
|4-2
|1247/66
|1199/63
|DuBourg
|2-12
|1-4
|536/28
|812/43
|St. Mary's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zyree Collins (#21, 6-0, G, So.)
|24
|4
|5
|1-3
|2
|Kaliel Boyd (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|15
|2
|3
|2-2
|3
|Demetrius Griffin (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|0
|Marvin Neals (#24, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|0
|Marquan Haynes (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|0
|Dwayne Forland (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|0
|Keith Howard (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|St. Mary's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.