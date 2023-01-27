 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Mary's 73, DuBourg 25

1234Final
St. Mary's172624673
DuBourg1261625
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's10-94-21247/661199/63
DuBourg2-121-4536/28812/43

St. Mary'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zyree Collins (#21, 6-0, G, So.)24451-32
Kaliel Boyd (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)15232-23
Demetrius Griffin (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)12222-20
Marvin Neals (#24, 5-7, G, Fr.)10402-40
Marquan Haynes (#10, 6-2, G, Jr.)6300-10
Dwayne Forland (#5, 6-3, G, Sr.)4102-30
Keith Howard (#4, 6-0, G, Sr.)2100-10
St. Mary's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
